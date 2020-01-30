UN's Tweet On 'equality' Backfires, Netizens Call It 'racially Insensitive'

United Nations has been accused of being racially insensitive after it posted a tweet for ‘equality’ with hand emojis of different skin colours. UN Women, a United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment, shared a tweet with hashtag #GenerationEquality but ended up rubbing people the wrong way.

'Pushed to margins'

The creator probably tried to come up with an aesthetically pleasing gradient but ended up putting dark colour on the margins and lighter ones close to the word equality. Netizens pointed out the blunder and asked whether they try to imply that people with lighter skin tones are closer to equality.

I absolutely hate this visual. Another company I admire used this recently and it just rubs me the wrong way in so many ways.... Yet again POC are pushed to the margins. We have enough inequality as it is.... 😡😡😡 — Caroline Häming (@carohaeming) January 28, 2020

Though this visual might be appealing from a pure aesthetic point of view, it utterly fails in visualizing equality for people of all skin tones and instead has people of colour on the sidelines yet again. — MoSchneider (@MoSchneider) January 28, 2020

This doesn’t look good, so I’m closer to equality than a WOC? Cause that’s what this poster implies, why not mix all the colours up? Which would be more visually effective IMO cause I’d like to think we’re all equal — 🥴🤪 (@icklenoni) January 28, 2020

Trying to figure out the logo: the lighter the colour, the closer to equality? Looking very weird to me... — Rainer Brömer (@rbromer) January 28, 2020

UN Women has not provided any clarification over the tweet but netizens are waiting for the UN agency to delete the tweet and come up with a better idea. Some of them even suggested how it should be:

👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏿👇🏿👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👇🏿

👉🏼👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏻👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏻

👉🏼👉🏼👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏼👈🏼

👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽

👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👇🏿👇🏾👇🏿👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾

👉🏿👉🏿 👉🏿 EQUALITY 👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿 — ᗩᒪIᑕE ᔕTᗩᑎIᖴOᖇᗪ (@Alice_Staniford) January 28, 2020

