UN's Tweet On 'equality' Backfires, Netizens Call It 'racially Insensitive'

Rest of the World News

United Nations Women has been accused of being racially insensitive after it posted a tweet for ‘equality’ with hand emojis of different skin colours.

UN

United Nations has been accused of being racially insensitive after it posted a tweet for ‘equality’ with hand emojis of different skin colours. UN Women, a United Nations agency for gender equality and women's empowerment, shared a tweet with hashtag #GenerationEquality but ended up rubbing people the wrong way.

'Pushed to margins'

The creator probably tried to come up with an aesthetically pleasing gradient but ended up putting dark colour on the margins and lighter ones close to the word equality. Netizens pointed out the blunder and asked whether they try to imply that people with lighter skin tones are closer to equality.

UN Women has not provided any clarification over the tweet but netizens are waiting for the UN agency to delete the tweet and come up with a better idea. Some of them even suggested how it should be:

