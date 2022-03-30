The war situation in Ukraine has made the world’s food shortage crisis even worse, said the head of the UN World Food Programme. He warned that if war doesn't get resolved quickly it may create “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe”. This will have a global impact as many Ukrainian farmers are now fighting Russians. David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, told the U.N. Security Council that food prices are already skyrocketing as per AP reports.

David Beasley added that the agency was already feeding 125 million people before the Russian invasion. Beasley said it has had to start cutting its rations because of rising food, fuel and shipping costs. He indicated to war-torn Yemen where 8 million people just had their food allotment cut by 50%, “and now we’re looking at going to zero rations", as per AP. The war in Ukraine had turned “the breadbasket of the world to breadlines” for millions of its people, while devastating countries like Egypt which normally gets 85% of its grain from Ukraine, and Lebanon which got 81% in 2020, Beasley added. Ukraine and Russia were believed to produce 30% of the world’s wheat supply, 20% of its corn, and 75%-80% of the sunflower seed oil. The World Food Program buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine, Beasley added.

WFP chief David Beasley warns of worst food crisis amid war

David Beasley warned that if the war “doesn't get resolved quickly, you're going to have a "catastrophe on top of catastrophe.” As reported by AP, the WFP chief added that "The war is going to increase the agency’s monthly expenses by $71 million because of rising food, fuel, and shipping costs". That will total $850 million for a year and suggest that there will be “4 million fewer people we’ll be able to reach.”

Moreover, Beasley conveyed that "the World Food Program was reaching about a million people inside Ukraine with food now and will reach 2.5 million over the next four weeks, 4 million by the end of May, and hopefully 6 million by the end of June. The price tag is about $500 million for the first three months and we are short by about $300 million so we’re going to need to step up". “If we end the conflict, address the needs, we can avoid famine, destabilization of nations and mass migration,” he added. Addressing ahead he said, “But if we don’t, the world will pay a mighty price and the last thing we want to do as the World Food Program is taking food from hungry children to give to starving children", reported by AP.

(Image: AP)