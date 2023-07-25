UN's World Food Programme Cuts Aid To Eight Million People In Afghanistan: Report

Due to a funding shortfall, the United Nations World Food Programme had to reduce its aid to eight million food-insecure people in Afghanistan, amidst the concerning situation of malnutrition and hunger in the country, reported Kabul-based Khamma Press.

According to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Afghanistan's most remote regions are facing the risk of losing critical humanitarian aid due to substantial funding gaps. To address the increasing rates of hunger and malnutrition, the World Food Programme (WFP) has estimated that a minimum of USD 1.2 billion is required.

“Additionally, 1.4 million new and expecting mothers, toddlers, and preschoolers are no longer receiving foods designed to prevent malnutrition,” the report stressed.

Moreover, the report stated that “From July onwards, only 5 million people will receive emergency food assistance when 15 million people in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 and 4 do not know where their next meal will come from.”

Additionally, “Nutrition partners also reported that 25 mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNTs) in four provinces have been shut down due to funding shortfalls. The affected provinces include Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar.”

The closure of these teams will result in over 100,000 people being deprived of essential health and nutrition care services in the Eastern region. Additionally, more than 31,500 households with severely undernourished children will be affected as they will be denied access to crucial integrated cash packages for nutrition due to the funding gaps.

Taliban's restrictive education affecting 83,000 kids

The Taliban's series of restrictive bans on education could lead to the shutdown of 2,800 community-based classrooms, impacting 83,000 children, of which 59 per cent are girls. This would hinder their ability to continue their education beyond the sixth grade.

As of June of this year, only 9 per cent of the required USD 4.6 billion for Afghanistan's initial Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) had been received, leaving a significant funding gap.

If these funding shortfalls are not addressed, the World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a warning that their budget for providing food assistance will be depleted by the end of October, as reported by Khaama Press.

In addition to the education crisis, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan reveals significant challenges in accessing basic necessities. Approximately 2.6 million individuals are in dire need of clean drinking water, while 1.5 million lack access to hygiene education. Moreover, 1.6 million people are facing a shortage of essential non-food items, and 844,000 individuals are exposed to unsatisfactory sanitation conditions.