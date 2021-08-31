The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday adopted a 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.' The UNSC resolution was adopted after 13 countries voted in favour of it while China and Russia, both permanent members of the council, chose to abstain from voting.

The resolution was proposed by the US, the UK and France after the pullout of their respective troops from the war-torn nation. It demanded that the Taliban adhere to its assurances and allow safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave.

Addressing the session, US representative at UNSC Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "The resolution establishes clear expectations regarding future of Afghanistan - UNSC expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan today, tomorrow, or after August 31."

Details of the UNSC resolution

Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity of Afghanistan, the UNSC resolution has strongly condemned the attack at the Kabul Airport on August 26. A key aspect of the resolution which has also been consistently highlighted by India is the demand that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist acts.

The resolution also calls for the strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and calls on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the United Nations. Additionally, it reaffirms the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children and minorities, and encourages all parties to seek an inclusive, negotiated political settlement with meaningful participation of women.

Regarding the safe passage of foreigners and Afghans, the UNSC resolution notes "that the Taliban statement of August 27 in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air & ground."

It has also addressed the dangerous security situation around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and has called for relevant parties to work with international partners to take steps to strengthen security.