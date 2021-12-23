UNSC Adopts Resolution To Stem Illicit Weapon Transfer Violating Related Arms Embargoes

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday adopted a resolution, during mandate renewals, to stem illicit transfer and diversion of weapons and armaments that violate the UN-ordered arms embargoes. As of now, Resolution 2616 (2021) will determine how the peace operations could support relevant national authorities in combating the illegal transfer and diversion of arms violating Council-mandated bans. The resolution was adopted with a majority of 12 votes and none against, in a 15-member body. However, India, China and Russian Federation abstained raising several concerns.

It is to be noted that the resolution encourages UN peace operations and relevant UN entities to assist in the reinforcement of capacities of host nations, at their request, in data collection, and training in this regard. "Further to the resolution’s terms, it emphasized that it would duly consider, when evaluating the possible lifting of an arms embargo, the capacity of States under Council-mandated embargoes to exert effective control over their existing arms and ammunition stockpiles and future imports with a view to preventing such weapons from being diverted to the illicit market," UNSC said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Council also stressed that there are specific exemptions to each embargo, for instance- arms and related material of all types- supplied or sold as security or disarmament assistance- "should not be resold" to anyone other than designated party otherwise explicitly permitted under the provisions.

India, China and Russia raises concerns over resolution's approach

While the resolution was welcomed by most members, India abstained from the vote raising concerns over the resolution's approach. Emphasising that the UN peace operations should not be used to implement arms embargoes, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India at UN, Madhu Sudan explained that "the resolution could affect a mission's efficiency and put peacekeepers at risk," India at UN said in a tweet. "Such action should have been discussed with troop- and police-contributing countries," he said. He also added that implementing such embargoes involves a "gamut of issues" best dealt with specialised agencies.

On the other hand, China also refused to vote for the resolution, saying that its final text has "failed to fully reflect it's concerns." Stressing that peacekeeping mandates must be drawn on a "case-to-case basis" in adherence to specific needs of each country, China's representative to the UN noted that proliferation of small arms exists in all countries, which pose a great threat to the neighbours. Lastly, Russian Federation also refrained from the vote, stating that the "text was problematic from the start." The delegate also criticised the resolution stressing that it represents a "one-size-fits-all approach."

