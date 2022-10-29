At UNSC Meet, India Says Will Bring Delhi Declaration To Collaboratively Counter Terrorism

India's Permanent Representative of the Government of India to the United Nations and Counter-Terrorism Committee Chair, Ruchira Kamboj, on Saturday said that India will adopt a non-binding guiding principle to encourage member states to work collaboratively on countering terrorism.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the special meeting on counter-terrorism, Kamboj said, "Main focus of this meeting is misuse or abuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, with a focus on information and communication technologies, financing of terror, and unmanned aerial systems including drones." Further, she noted that soon, there will be a Delhi declaration that will be adopted by member countries to tackle the challenges and the emerging threats from global terrorism.

"There will be a Delhi declaration that will encourage member states to work collaboratively and collectively to counter the menace of terrorism," Ruchira Kamboj, told ANI. "It will adopt non-binding guiding principles that will encourage member states to counter the menace of terrorism," she added.

Discussion on threat of use of new technology by terrorists globally

Mindful of the increasing threat posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies, the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee held an anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that ended today. The conference, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), was held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively. During her opening remarks, Kamboj underscored the threats and dangers stemming from the use of new technology by terrorists globally.

"In recent years we have seen the limitless potential of technology. These innovations have fundamentally altered our society. The challenges are several. The use of new technology for terrorism is increasing," said Kamboj. "This has given terrorists an opportunity to target youth and children for creating propaganda. Misinformation and disinformation are used by them. Political unrest and social upheaval is being created," she added. The event paid tribute to the victims of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks at the meeting held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.