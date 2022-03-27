UNSC Calls Taliban’s Decision To Limit Women's Education In Afghanistan ‘deeply Damaging’

Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) raised grave concerns over the Taliban's decision to ban education for girls above sixth grade. In a joint statement released by the UNSC members on Saturday, it expressed displeasure over the U-turn taken by the Taliban government and reiterated their demand of resuming "education for all". The statement from the UN agency came nearly two days after the Taliban-led Afghanistan government announced it was closing the doors of schools for girls beyond the sixth grade.

Earlier, it was announced that education in Afghanistan would be available for all. However, two days later, the Afghan government took a u-turn over its own decision and ordered schools to not admit girls beyond the sixth grade.

Reacting to the most menacing decision taken by the Taliban, the Permanent Representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Norway, on behalf of Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ireland, Mexico, UK, US, Norway and the UAE, urged the Taliba government to reverse the decision immediately. The members said that the Taliban representatives had earlier promised to allow education for all in order to engage with the international community.

Education of girls significant for nations development, says UN

"This week - more than a million Afghan girls were getting ready to finally be able to return to school. Their hopes were dashed at the last minute when they learned that their right to an education will continue to be denied," it said.

"Education is a universal right for all children. That includes girls in Afghanistan. Some may ask, why education is a matter for the Security Council? The answer is simple. Afghanistan is at the brink of collapse," it asserted. The members noted that education is very significant for the development of the country. Further, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that a million girls of the country have been protesting against the Taliban's recent order and added the UN agency "will not let the so-called Afghan government fill the eyes of the girls with tears."

'Bogus promises' for women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women.

However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

(Image: UNICEF)