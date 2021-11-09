UNSC Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi PM, Stresses Need To Hold Perpetrators

The UN Security Council on Monday, 8 November, condemned in the “strongest” terms the assassination attempt against Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi. According to a press release, the UNSC said that it was relieved that the Iraqi PM had not sustained any injuries in the attack. The members of the agency also reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq, and further also reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the press noted added.

Further, the UNSC members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat terrorism by all means, but in accordance with the Charter of the UN and other obligations under international law.

Aftermath of attack on Iraq PM’s residence

Meanwhile, the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi PM has ratcheted up tensions in the nation following last month’s elections. It has also drawn international condemnation. The Iraqi officials, on the other hand, have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they are taking the required steps in response to the failed assassination attempt.

According to AP, helicopters circled in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad skies throughout Sunday after the drone attack. In the failed assassination attempt on PM’s residence, at least seven of his security guards were left injured. It has also been reported that at least two armed drones attacked his house in Green Zone. Further, no one has taken responsibility for the deliberate attack, but Al-Kadhimi on Sunday said that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed. The PM Office separately informed that the perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence service (INIS) officer.

(Image: ANI/AP)