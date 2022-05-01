UNSC Condemns Blasts At Afghanistan's Kabul Killing Nearly 30; 'Bring Culprits To Justice'

Against the backdrop of incessant bombings in Afghanistan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday condemned the 'continued heinous terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan'. While underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable, the UNSC's statement denounced the recent spate of explosions across the Taliban-ruled State.

Issuing a press statement, UNSC condemned 'in the strongest term... the attack against Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29, where early reports indicate that at least 30 people were killed and many more injured."

"The attacks follow several other recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities, across Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan," the UNSC press statement said.

UN condemns blasts at Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul

The UNSC further underlined the need to hold perpetrators accountable and 'bring them to justice', while urging all the states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The UN body also reaffirmed that 'terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security', while also saying that 'any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed'.

The most powerful organ of the UN also condemned "the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22 which killed more than 25 people and injured dozens' as well as 'the attack against two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif on April 28 which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant and resulted in more than 9 people killed and several wounded."

Afghanistan blasts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the blast in Kabul and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured according to Deputy Spokesperson for the UN head Farhan Haq.

A series of deadly blasts hit Afghanistan in recent weeks with the latest major blast targeting a mosque on Friday afternoon in Kabul killing no less than 30 civilians and injuring several others. The blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities have drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US, among others.

Afghanistan is governed by the Taliban which is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities took over Kabul in August 2021; currently, an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund is established and the country is witnessing a humanitarian crisis with food shortages and economic depression too.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)