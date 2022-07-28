UNSC Condemns Killing Of 2 Indian Peacekeepers In Congo; Calls For Swift Investigation

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Wednesday, strongly condemned the killing of two Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo. At the UNSC meeting, the Council urged the Congolese authorities to investigate the unlawful killing of two Indian and one Moroccan personnel swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice. This came as the UNSC adopted a press statement, tabled by India and France, condemning the recent deaths. Both countries underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and urged the concerned authorities to swiftly investigate the heinous incident.

#IndiainUNSC



UN Security Council adopts press statement, tabled by India and France, on the recent deaths of peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo #MONUSCO



Read ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kA1A81IlHs — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) July 27, 2022

Also, it appealed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an update consistent with pars 4(a) of Security Council resolution 2589 on measures undertaken to promote accountability for such acts. Moreover, the members of the UNSC also expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to India and Morocco and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the recent attack. The Council called for calm and dialogue in order to resolve the current tensions and to ensure the protection of civilians. They encouraged further efforts of the Congolese Government to restore law and order as well as to conduct investigations into the underlying causes of the current tensions and to ensure accountability, read the statement.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the fatal attack on peacekeepers serving in @MONUSCO in Butembo, North Kivu province. Two Indian police personnel and one Moroccan military personnel were killed, and one Egyptian police personnel was injured during a violent demonstration. — United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) July 27, 2022

UN Secretary-General also condemns the killing of Indian peacekeepers

The major development came as two Border Security Force personnel -- HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi --who were part of a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests on July 26. Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.

Earlier on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Guterres had strongly condemned the fatal attack on peacekeepers and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. The Secretary-General also condemned violence targeting multiple United Nations bases across North Kivu province since 25 July, in which individuals and groups forcibly entered bases and engaged in looting and destruction of UN property, while also looting and setting fire to the residences of United Nations personnel.

Image: AP