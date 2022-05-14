UNSC Condemns Killing Of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh In West Bank; Calls For Probe

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously denounced the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank town of Jenin. In a rare case of unity among the council members, the UNSC statement even called for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation” into her death. Additionally, the UN Human Rights Office also called for a probe into the killing while noting that it might constitute a war crime.

The UNSC press statement, which is approved by the 15 council members reiterated that “journalists should be protected as civilians” and also condemned the injury slain Al Jazeera reporter’s colleague. Abu Akleh was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the contested West Bank region. Following her death, Al Jazeera and two reporters who were with her blamed the Israeli forces.

The UNSC adopted a U.S.-Norway-UAE drafted Press Statement condemning the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and calling for an investigation. The U.S. again expresses condolences to her family and underscores the critical role of journalists and importance of media freedom. pic.twitter.com/2y5KO6wmS0 — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) May 14, 2022

However, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz promised that a transparent probe would take place into the incident. As per AP, he also said that he was in touch with the United States and Palestinian officials. The Associated Press stated that the Israeli military had initially suggested that Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians but Gantz appeared to be cautious on Wednesday evening.

Gantz said, “We are trying to figure out exactly what happened…I don’t have final conclusions.” Israeli Defence Minister had informed that the Palestinian medical team which performed a preliminary autopsy on the slain journalist and handed over the fatal bullet for further examination. The head of the Palestinian forensics institute, Rayan al-Ali, said earlier Wednesday that the bullet was deformed and that he could not yet determine who fired it, as per AP.

US ‘deeply troubled’ by Israeli police’s actions at Abu Akleh’s procession

Meanwhile, mounting on the existing anger of the brutal killing of Abu Akleh, the photographs of Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at the funeral possession of Shireen Abu Akleh raged a storm on the internet. The United States also condemned the Israeli police’s actions and said that Washington was “deeply troubled” by it.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “The United States again extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned Palestinian American journalist. We were deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession today.”

“Every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner. We remain in close contact with our Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and call on all to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions,” it added.

