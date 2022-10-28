US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, October 28, expressed solidarity with the people of India and all the nations, who incurred a loss of lives during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Speaking at the UNSC Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee on "countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes" hosted in India's Mumbai, Blinken asserted that the world "must do more than just mourn". Remembering the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars, he asserted: "We have a responsibility to those victims and the people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds," said Blinken.

"Minister Jaishankar, fellow council members, as we reflect on the immeasurable loss of 26/11 let it be a reminder of our unfinished business of holding accountable the perpetrators of these scars, and preventing future terror attacks like it," Blinken stressed.

Blinken calls on world to take collective responsibility to prevent future terror attacks

US Secretary of State reiterated that the United States has been working together with India and other global partners for the last 14 years to combat the threats of terrorism. He noted that when the countries allow the architects of such gory attacks to go "unpunished," a message is sent to the terrorists worldwide that their heinous crimes are being tolerated. "Many members of the Security Council including the United States, have adopted our own sanctions against the terrorists behind these attacks," informed Blinken. "But our countermeasures will be more effective when we act together," he stressed.

Blinken said, that the United States works with India to put forward the nominations to designate several terrorists to the UN Security Council Resolution committee. "All parties should support these designations, no nation should stand in their way," he asserted, without naming a specific country. Blinken urged the world to take a collective responsibility to prevent future terror attacks which requires addressing new and emerging threats such as terrorists’ use of technology, and the internet to finance and plan attacks, store assets, and radicalize recruit members.

US is working with private sector companies to address these forms of abilities, getting financial and technology companies to enhance security and policies to prevent any illicit use, to help platforms ensure that they are not hosting terrorist content, and spreading hate, Blinken iterated. "But we can’t do it alone and we’re ready to work with all the governments, multilateral bodies, and companies in this effort," the US Secretary of State said.