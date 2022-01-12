UNSC Hasn't Received Any Request To Discuss North Korea's Latest Missile Launch: UN Envoy

The UN Security Council has yet to receive a request to examine North Korea's newest missile launch, which was second in the week on Tuesday. Mona Juul, Norway's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, stated that she is concerned about the development as North Korea continues to launch missiles. North Korea launched a ballistic missile from land toward the Sea of Japan at 22:27 GMT.

The data is currently being thoroughly analysed by US and South Korean intelligence organisations. North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year 2022 less than a week on January 5 before the latest launch on Tuesday.

The UNSC met in a secret session on Monday

The UN Security Council met in a secret session on Monday, only hours before the second launch, to discuss the launch on January 5. Juul stated that they will see whether there is a new request or if they will ask for a meeting on this, according to ANI. She further said that North Korea's continued missile launches are exceedingly worrying. Moreover, further information about the most recent launch is needed by the Security Council.

Talking about the January 5th launch, in a joint press conference, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that North Korea's ballistic missile launch on January 5th is a clear violation of several Security Council resolutions and that it demonstrates the regime's desire to develop its illegal weapons capabilities, according to NK News. Each missile launch advances not only North Korea's own capabilities, but also the arsenal of weapons available for export to the country's illegal arms clients and dealers around the world.

Unclear when the Council will meet again

It's unclear when the Council will meet again to discuss Tuesday's test. North Korea routinely criticises the UN Security Council for debating the country's missile testing. A top North Korean official criticised the Council after a series of missile launches in October 2021, accusing the council of double standards, according to NK News. On the other hand, the presidential National Security Council (NSC) of South Korea conducted its own emergency meeting Tuesday morning, expressing deep regret over the launch.Meanwhile, with the huge rise in COVID cases coinciding with Omicron, US hospitals are reportedly facing 24% "critical staffing shortages." Public Health Experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the hospitalisations were fuelled by the threat from Omicron strain. "Given how much infection there is, hospitals really are on the brink right now, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health told CNN. At least 1,200 hospitals out of 5,000 are facing a critical staffing crisis, the largest during the two-year-long pandemic. In the coming weeks, another 100 hospitals have been anticipated to experience a similar situation in the coming weeks.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)