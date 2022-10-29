UNSC 'highly Engaged' Over Technologies Being Used For Terrorist Purposes, Says CTED Chief

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is actively engaging on issues surrounding new technologies being used for terrorist purposes, said David Scharia, the Chief of Branch at the United Nations Security Council Counter-terrorism executive directorate (CTED).

In a conversation with ANI, Scharia, after a special meeting of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, said that the UNSC’s engagement is “at a very high level on the issue of the threat of new and emerging technologies used by terrorists. That in itself is a huge accomplishment of this meeting.”

He further revealed that the outcome document will consist of a plan of action that counter-terrorism bodies would follow. "The outcome document will lay out a very clear action plan for counter-terrorism community for next month and year, what activities they will take, what commitment they will make and how they will support with members states," he said.

Scharia’s statement comes at the time when members of the security council are assembled in New Delhi, to hold talks over the threats posed by technologies that are being used by terrorists. The special meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who said that the UNSC is making serious efforts to combat terrorism, which continues to be the "gravest threat to humanity".

UN officials discuss threats of emerging technologies

According to Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the meeting’s key focus is to discuss the abuse of emerging technologies. "Main focus of this meeting is misuse or abuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, with a focus on information and communication technologies, financing of terror, and unmanned aerial systems including drones,” she said.

Furthermore, Svetlana Martynova, the Senior Legal Officer at the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), noted how UN bodies consistently monitor nations to make sure they are complying with UNSC resolutions. “Each country being monitored by us for its compliance with UNSC resolutions on all topics, including countering financing of terrorism, assessment & its compliance on our side continue,” she said, adding that “It takes the form of country visits, desk reviews, etc. We have dedicated desk officers that cover each country of the world. The monitoring & analysis is continuous.”