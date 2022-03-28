UNSC Issues Statement On Afghanistan, Asks Taliban To Reopen Schools For Girls

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has now raised concerns over the Taliban decision to ban education for girls above sixth grade. The UNSC on Sunday issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. Expressed deep concern over the reported ban on girl students above 6th grade to attend classes in Afghanistan, the members of the UNSC said that they have called on the Taliban to respect the right to education.

According to the UN Security Council Press Statement on Afghanistan, the members of the Security Council “reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education”. The UNSC members asked the Taliban to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

UN Security Council issues Press Statement on #Afghanistan and on the right of Afghan girls to education@MEAIndia https://t.co/srjPYQYSYn — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 28, 2022

Furthermore, the statement also added that the members requested the SRSG to continue to engage with all relevant Afghan authorities on the issue. It demanded that the Security Council be informed on the progress in the matter while stressing the importance of efforts by the international community to support Afghanistan, including on education. The members also highlighted the coordinating role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the matter and reaffirmed their support for the people of Afghanistan.

Education of girls significant for nations development, says UN

The statement from the UN agency came nearly two days after the Taliban-led Afghanistan government announced it was closing the doors of schools for girls beyond the sixth grade. Earlier, it was announced that education in Afghanistan would be available for all. However, two days later, the Afghan government took a U-turn over its own decision and ordered schools to not admit girls beyond the sixth grade. Reacting to the decision taken by the Taliban, the Permanent Representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Norway, on behalf of Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ireland, Mexico, UK, US, Norway and the UAE, urged the Taliban government to reverse the decision immediately.

Taliban's false promises for women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban had made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges.

