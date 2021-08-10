UNSC Meet: Russian President Putin Calls For Special UN Structure To fight Maritime Crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, to establish a special structure within the UN system that would directly deal with the issue of fighting maritime crimes in various regions.

The high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' is one of the three signature events being hosted by India during its month-long presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body.

Vladimir Putin said, "To achieve real success in this area (maritime security), it's necessary to unite efforts of all interested states, as well as international organizations, regional structures - with central coordinating role of UN & Security Council".

Putin informed that the increase in maritime robberies and hostage situations has aggravated as some countries cannot fight against transnational crime syndicates, pirates, and terrorists on their own.

The President of Russia took part in The @UN Security Council high-level open debate https://t.co/aavzMQxqvE pic.twitter.com/vXiqVXX64O — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 9, 2021

Russia 'in line' with UN norms

Putin emphasized that Russia promotes strict adherence to key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-intervention in internal affairs, and settling disputes through dialogue.

In addition, Russia wanted to build productive cooperation with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission. "Undoubtedly, we aim to help ensure security in the area of the Persian Gulf, in the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean where we have seen a growing number of maritime robberies and hostage-taking," the Russian president said.

Putin further informed that some countries are unable to fight against transnational crime syndicates, pirates, and terrorists on their own. and that Russia is open to sharing its experience of anti-terrorist operations, crime prevention, identification, and neutralization of crime gangs, including those operating in maritime areas. Putin proposed to discuss the UN capacities of special services and a relevant armed contingent of all interested States.

'Need of a special structure within the UN'

Pressing on the need for a special structure within the UN, President Putin said, "This structure should be based on the support of the UN member states and actively engage experts, representatives of civil society, academia, and the private sector. We hope that our partners would consider Russia’s proposal in a constructive manner".

The Russian president said he is hopeful the participants of the UNSC deliberation will concur with his saying that the UN principles must be observed in the peaceful and responsible use of maritime spaces, their natural resources, protection of the marine environment, and sustainable economic activity in the vast global ocean.

Explaining Russia's efforts in eliminating maritime crime, Putin said, "As one of the leading maritime powers, Russia is doing a lot to maintain and strengthen international rule of law in maritime security. Our country is actively engaged on the full range of these matters in the UN as well as in multiple regional formats, including in the Contact Group on Piracy off the coast of Somalia, ASEAN Regional Forum as well as East Asia Summit."

(Image: TWITTER)