The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chose to omit any reference to the Taliban in its statement on war-torn Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks took place near Kabul airport on Thursday. In the latest statement published on August 26, the UNSC called on the groups in Afghanistan not to support terrorists “operating on the territory of any other country". India signed off the statement as it holds the rotating Presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

UNSC drops Taliban reference from statement on Afghanistan

In the earlier statement which was published on August 16, a day after the Ashraf Ghani government fell to the Taliban, the council showcased a different position on the crisis prevailing in the country. The UNSC had warned that “neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country.” The difference was even pointed out by India's permanent representative at the United Nations till April 2020, Syed Akbaruddin. He said that “the ‘T’ word is gone” while posting images of both the statements published on the official website.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul airport

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher.

One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K). In retaliation, on August 27, the US launched a drone strike on ISIS-K and claimed to have neutralised two ‘high profile’ targets from the terrorist group.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on August 28 that although ISIS-K members were killed and not one civilian was injured, the security situation in Afghanistan is still dangerous. Kirby said, “The threat stream is still active, still dynamic. We're still laser-focused on that and force protection, and we aren't thinking for a minute that what happened yesterday gets us in the clear.”

