UNSC Raises Deep Concern Over Myanmar Crisis, Urges Military To Exercise Restraint

The delegates at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on November 10, jointly voiced concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar that emerged after the junta took over in February this year. Noting the deplorable condition of Burmese citizens stemmed from unhindered violence in the nation, the UNSC delegates have also called on the military to review its decision of exercising "restraint" on the people.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the council reaffirmed its support for the cessation of violence and a democratic transition in Myanmar. "The members of the Security Council... reiterated their deep concerns at the developments in Myanmar following the declaration of a state of emergency on February first and their call on the military to exercise restraint," the statement said. The statement also emphasised UNSC's support for the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy. UNSC has also looked forward to the envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet will all parties and mediate a dialogue process and provision life-saving aid, ANI reported.

UN concerns over unresolved long-term displacement issue in Myanmar

With nearly 1,44,000 Rohingya refugees still accumulated in Rakhine camps since their relocation in 2012, Myanmar's issue of "long-term displacement remains unresolved," said UN UnderSecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffith on November 8. The situation in Myanmar has been further worded as violence and instability compounded with the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed nearly 3 million Burmese on the edge of crisis. He also highlighted the surge in crackdowns and conflicts between the Myanmar Armed Forces and Chinland Defence Forces in Sagaing, which has left another 37,000 homeless.

The Myanmar conflict

On February 1, the Myanmar junta deposed the Aung San Suu Kyi-led NLD government and annulled the November 2021 general elections. The Commander-in-Chief declared a year-long emergency in the state after President Win Mynt was charged with breaching COVID-19 pandemic restrictions under the 25 section of the National Disaster Management Law. The junta also detained the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the Ministers of Parliament.

The coup d'etat triggered a wave of protests and paved the way for mass violence in the country. According to data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), as many as 945 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. On August 1, Military Commander Min Aung Hlaing declared that he would remain in charge until 2023 when he plans to hold an election.

Millions of citizens in Myanmar were forced to abandon their houses and properties as a result of brutal crackdowns across the nation since the military takeover on February 1. During that time, nearly 223,000 Burmese were internally displaced within the nation, comprising 165,000 individuals in southeast Myanmar, in addition to those who had already been displaced before the military takeover in Rakhine, Chin, Shan, and Kachin provinces.

With inputs from ANI

