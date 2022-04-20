UNSC Slated To Debate Over Proposal To Limit Usage Of Veto Power Of 5 Permanent Members

In a significant development, Liechtenstein is set to convene a United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to debate a draft resolution that required the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify the usage of their veto powers. The five permanent members are namely Russia, the UK, the US, China and France; India and nine other non-permanent members are also part of the UNSC but unlike the five- permanent member states, they do not possess the power to veto a resolution or use their influence on any substantive resolution.

"We are particularly concerned by Russia's shameful pattern of abusing its veto privilege over the past two decades," the US ambassador to the UNSC Linda Thomas Greenfield had stated. Notably, the draft has been supported by Washington DC.

UN to debate over checking the use of veto powers by 5 permanent member states

The session is primarily convened with an objective to check the use of permanent members' veto power, which is evidently back in business amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European nation. According to a UNSC report, permanent members use their veto in a bid to 'defend their national interests, to uphold a tenet of their foreign policy, or, in some cases, to promote a single issue of particular importance to a state."

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to members of the UN, he said that of late Russia has 'turned the right to veto in the UN Security Council into a right to kill'. As per the United Nations Charter, a veto should be enforced and allowed to intervene in grave conflicts as a guarantor of global peace, however, Moscow's recent veto power usage has further stunted action in the Council.

Liechtenstein resolution at UNSC

The Liechtenstein resolution is co-sponsored by 50 member states, inclusive of the United States, but no permanent member of the UNSC will be a subject of the upcoming vote. The proposal has called for a convocation of 193 members of the General Assembly within ten days of the casting of the veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council and to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast.

The co-sponsored member states include Ukraine, Japan and Germany wherein the latter two are aiming to secure the seats as permanent members in an expanded UNSC, given the global political and economic presence of both nations.

At the time of the drafting of the Liechtenstein resolution, the US envoy to the UN had also said that the resolution will 'be a significant step toward the accountability, transparency and responsibility of all' permanent member states of the UNSC.

It may be noted that Russia (erstwhile the Soviet Union) has exercised the veto power 143 times the United States 86 times, Britain 30 times and China and France both 18 times each.