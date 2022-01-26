UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting Today To Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Afghanistan

The United States Security Council (UNSC) has announced an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The meeting will be convened by UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres, and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The diplomats will brief the UNSC on the latest developments in the war-torn country, UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

The session will be chaired by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and begin around 10 a.m. (local time) in New York on Wednesday, the tweet added. This comes after Norway concluded its Oslo Summit, which hosted a Taliban delegation, headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss the human rights and aid situation in Afghanistan. Oslo dubbed the summit as an opportunity to mull over the pressing issues directly with the de facto leaders to prepare the ground for further progress, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.

The participants in the meeting affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home for all Afghans, according to a joint statement released by Norway Foreign Ministry and the Taliban delegation. The diplomats also stressed the need for all Afghans "to work together" for improved political, economic, and security outcomes. The leaders also agreed to resolve problems with joint cooperation.

24 million Afghans in need of humanitarian aid

The UNSC meeting is also set to follow up on the latest crisis reports by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) from Afghanistan, which shows that the conflict-ravaged nations are "spiraling into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," as per UN.

The UNOCHA in its last assessment 'Humanitarian Response Plan' outlined urgent funding is required to provide life-saving assistance to those most in need. As per the review, at least 24.4 million Afghans are in need of humanitarian assistance. In addition, years-long conflict, natural disasters, COVID-19 pandemic, drought, winter, and unemployment has pushed nearly 698K people out of their homes this year.

