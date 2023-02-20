UNSC To Hold Meeting On Recent Missile Launches By North Korea

UN Security Council [UNSC] is slated to hold a meeting to discuss recent military provocations of Pyongyang that poses a grave regional threat, just hours after United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres condemned the ICBM Hwasong-15's test-firing. North Korea confirmed the launch in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, saying that the mighty counterattack was guided by the Missile General Bureau and demonstrated 'war readiness.' A schedule published by the UNSC, on February 19 said that a meeting will be held at 20:00 GMT on Monday. It is understood that the UNSC meeting was requested by Japan.

UNSC meeting called by Japan's PM Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, on Monday, berated the North Korean ICBM missile launch that plunged into Japan's territorial waters in the East Sea. Tested in 2017, the Hwasong-15 [US designation: KN-22] was fired by the First Red Flag Hero Company from Pyongyang International Airport. Earlier today, Pyongyang test-fired two more ballistic missiles, prompting Japan to request an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council. North Korea's authoritative leader, Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong warned, that the communist DPRK would launch more missiles, and that “the frequency of using the Pacific Ocean as shooting range depends on the nature of the US military’s actions," according to a statement carried by state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In response to North Korea's initial ICBM launch, the United States and South Korea had scrambled to conduct a joint aerial drill involving Seoul's F-35A, F-15K, and US F-16 fighters escorted by American B-1B bombers in a defiant posture against increasingly belligerent North Korea. Pyongyang, as a warning, fired two missiles from the multiple-launch rocket system [MLRS] KN-25. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that following Pyongyang's Saturday ICBM launch and the Monday test-firing of two ballistic missiles, a UNSC meeting was called. The latest missiles landed toward the Sea of Japan and flew 395 kilometers (245 miles) and 337 kilometers. Citing it's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Seoul's ministry said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province between 7 am [22:00 GMT on Sunday] and 7:11 a.m. local time.