UNSC To Meet On Russia-Ukraine Conflict Today As US Intends To Highlight Mounting Tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet on Monday to discuss the Ukraine conflict with Norway chairing the council. According to TASS News, in the upcoming meeting, the United States plans on underscoring the situation near Ukraine to the council. The UNSC meeting comes after US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requested an open UNSC meeting to discuss the situation around Ukraine. This comes as the West accuses Russia of ramping up its military presence at the Ukraine border.

The US envoy to the UN had also said that she was looking forward to direct and purposeful discussions on 31 January, according to Sputnik News. In a statement on Thursday, Thomas-Greenfield said, “Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behaviour against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus”, as per the report.

She added, “The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to the direct and purposeful discussion on Monday”.

Russia appears ready to discuss US’ reply on security proposals

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS that Washington “heard some signs that Russians are interested in engaging” with America’s response to Moscow’s security proposals for European security assurances. Nuland’s remarks came days after US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Wednesday handed to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Washington's formal reply to Russia's recommendations on security assurances.

The tensions between the United States, NATO and Russia have soared in recent days owing to the developments taking place near Ukraine. While the US and NATO have upheld the right of nations to join any alliance, Russia has asked the organisation to bar the former Soviet Union nation from being a member of NATO. Moscow is seeking to halt NATO’s eastward expansion into Europe. Amid the crisis, Russia was accused of ramping up its military presence near Ukraine, which according to the West -- is the Kremlin's preparation to launch an invasion into the neighbouring country.

(Image: AP)

