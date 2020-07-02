UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Calling For Global Ceasefire Amid Pandemic

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on COVID-19, on July 1, calling for a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations. The 15-member Council adopted the two-page resolution drafted by France and Tunisia, months after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus as a pandemic.

The resolution echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire and cessation of hostilities to demonstrate unity in the fight against the pandemic. The UN chief welcomed the adoption by the Security Council of its resolution on COVID-19 and the Council’s recognition of his efforts to respond to the crisis.

The Council called upon all parties to armed conflicts to immediately engage in a “durable humanitarian pause” of at least 90 days. However, it affirmed that no ceasefire would apply for ongoing military operations against the extremist group ISIL, Al Qaeda, the Al Nusra Front and other Council-designated terrorist groups.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that the adoption of this resolution will send an important signal to conflict parties and may help change calculations on the ground. He added that the Secretary-General continues to urge individual Member States to redouble their efforts for peace in the conflicts in which they have influence.

“He looks forward to working with all stakeholders to advance efforts towards concrete ceasefires and durable peace,” said Dujarric.

US blocked vote in May

In May, the United States blocked a vote on the resolution calling for a global ceasefire, raising objection to an indirect reference to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The security council resolution was in line with the UN chief’s call and intended to show global support for the call but the US wanted no reference to the WHO in it.

French diplomats reportedly thought they had engineered a compromise by changing the direct reference and calling it UN “specialised health agencies”. However, the attempt to arrive at a compromise failed and the US mission decided to block the resolution from moving towards a vote.

