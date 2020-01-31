Unusual Stories Of People Marrying Their 'beloved' Inanimate Objects

In what is termed as unusual and bizarre incidents, people have married the strangest inanimate things to showcase their love for their partners. For example- a woman married a pirate ghost whereas another went on to marry her duvet. Another woman married her crush's two-dimensional cut-out.

Student's love for her videogame

In her love for a video game, a math student from the University of Florida, Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan, planned to marry her Tetris video game. According to reports, Hassan identified herself as someone who is object sexual, a person who is attracted to materialistic objects. Hassan said that she has been in a relationship with her calculator named Pierre, adding that she was also attracted to objects such as iPods or a GPS system.

A woman's trustworthy connection with her duvet

A 49-year-old woman, Pascale Sellick planned to marry her duvet. She said that her connection with her duvet is one of the most intimate and trustworthy relationships she has ever had. According to reports, she planned a lavish ceremony with the help of a wedding planner. Sellick also said that her duvet has always been there for her and provided her hugs whenever she was in need of them.

Read: Nick Kyrgios Gets BIZARRE Shoutout From Warriors Star D'Angelo Russell

Japanese man marries fantasy game character

In the year 2009, a Japanese man with a game codename Sal9000 married a fantasy computer game character by the name of Nene Anegasaki from Nintendo DS's virtual dating game Love Plus. The Japanese man courted the game avatar for a period of three months before marrying her in 2009. According to reports, the groom said that Nene was better than a human girlfriend as she did not get angry so often, adding that she was quick to forgive any of his misdeeds.

Read: Bizarre Jeans With A Giant Pocket To Hold All Essentials - Hit Or Miss?

American woman marries crush's two-dimensional cutout

An American woman, Lauren Adkins decided to marry cardboard cut out of Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. Adkins developed a big crush on Pattinson's character after reading the Twilight book and went on to crush on Robert Pattinson after watching the book's cinematic adaptation. Realising her chances to be with the Hollywood actor were slim, she married his two-dimensional cutout. The wedding took place in the year 2014 in Las Vegas with the honeymoon taking place in Los Angeles.

Read: BIZARRE: This Job Requires Interns To Pay USD 15 Per Hr To New York Based Company

Read: Alan Johnson's Bizarre Pharaoh Outfit On The Masked Singer Leaves Audience In Splits