Unveiled Women Will Be Prosecuted ‘without Mercy’ Warns Iran’s Chief Justice

Iranian women will be prosecuted "without mercy" if they don't wear hijab in public, announced Iran's judicial chief on Saturday. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei’s warning comes at a time when Iran's interior ministry on Thursday reinforced the government’s mandatory hijab law. "Unveiling is tantamount to enmity with [our] values," said Ejei, reported Guardian, citing Iranian media.

Iran’s judiciary chief mentioned that those "who commit such anamalous acts will be punished and prosecuted without mercy."

The law enforcement officers were "obliged to refer obvious crimes and any kind of abnormality that is against the religious law and occurs in public to judicial authorities," added Ejei. On Thursday, the Interior Ministry of Iran said that there would be no "retreat or tolerance" on the issue and that wearing the hijab is "one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation" and "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic." The ministry also urged citizens to confront unveiled women. However, these steps in the past have helped the hardline Iranian regime attack women with impunity.

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman under the custody of the "morality police" in September last year, led to violence across the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths, arrests, and large-scale destruction. It is significant to mention that the nationwide protests in Iran only made women bold enough to step out without hijab in malls, restaurants, shops, and on the streets, risking arrest for disobeying the dress code.

Notably, Iran's law requires women to cover their hair and wear long, baggy clothing to hide their figures under the Islamic sharia rule after the 1979 revolution.

Image: AP