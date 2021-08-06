Upanishads Engraved On Wall Of Warsaw University Wows People, Photo Goes Viral; See Post

A snapshot of Upanishad words etched on the wall of a library in Poland has gone viral on social media. The late Vedic Sanskrit scriptures of Hindu philosophy were written on the Warsaw University's library wall. The image was shared on Twitter by the Indian Embassy in Poland, with the caption, "What a pleasant sight!! This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late Vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism."

What a pleasant sight !!😇 This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism. 🙏🙏@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/4fWLlBUAdX — India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) July 9, 2021

Netizens reaction

The picture has received 1698 likes and invited a variety of comments. Many others expressed how astonished they were by this information.

It'd to be sooner than later. Hope West will soon realise the futilty of life without hope which epitomises it's philosophy. — Prof. Chetan Prakash, avid reader, poet n critic. (@ChetanPrakash1) August 5, 2021

One Internet user wrote, "Great, proud and very happy to note. Whole world started recognizing Hindu Philosophy whereas we Indians forgetting our great culture. Something has to be done to create interest particularly among young ones." Another wrote, "Bahar ke desho main Bhartiya sanskriti/ upnishado ka dil khol ke swagat kiya jaa raha," (the foreign lands are embracing the Indian culture and Upanishads).

On the extreme left plaque, things are mixed up. It starts with Rig veda. Next two verses are from Manduka Upanishad that says Veda etc are inferior knowledge (अपरा ज्ञान). Last five verses are from 13th Chapter (Verses 8-12) of Bhagabd Gita. — Trinath Kar (@TrinathKar) August 5, 2021

Facts about Upanishad

The Upanishads are Hinduism's oldest scriptures, and they cover meditation, philosophy, and ontological knowledge. Upanishad, which means 'sitting down near' in Sanskrit, refers to the student sitting near the teacher while obtaining spiritual knowledge. The Upanishads are also known as Vedanta, which means 'final chapters, parts of the Veda' in Sanskrit. The translation of the Upanishads in the early nineteenth century drew attention from a Western audience. The Upanishads influenced German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, who described them as 'the most valuable and elevating reading in the world.' The similarities between the fundamental concepts in the Upanishads and key Western philosophers have been studied by Indologists.

Northern India is the general area in which the early Upanishads were composed. The upper Indus valley borders. the region on the west, the lower Ganges region on the east, the Himalayan foothills on the north, and the Vindhya mountain range on the south. Scholars believe that the early Upanishads were written at the geographical centre of ancient Brahmanism, which included the territories of Kuru-Panchala and Kosala-Videha, as well as the provinces to the south and west of these. Modern Bihar, Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, and northern Madhya Pradesh, are all included in this region.

Image- @IndiainPoland/Twitter