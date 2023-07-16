UPI At Eiffel Tower To IIT In Abu Dhabi: Highlights Of PM Modi's France-UAE Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 15, concluded his short but crucial two nation visits – France and United Arab Emirates (UAE). PM Modi during his recent visits met the France President Emmanuel Macron and held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan strengthening the two countries bilateral ties with India with transformative outcomes.

PM Modi’s visit to France

PM Modi’s presence at the France’s Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour signified the growing strong bond between the two countries. The Prime Minister’s visit also marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. During the visit, the Indian Prime Minister attended an India-France CEOs Forum meeting along with Macron to diversify the business cooperation between the two nations.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s France visit:

UPI expansion in France

In a significant development, India and France agreed to enable the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. Informing about the same, PM Modi said, “In the coming days, starting from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Indian tourists will have the convenience of paying in rupees using UPI.”

India plans to buy 26 Rafale M (Marine) fighter jets

PM Modi's visit to France marks a moment of significance in the bilateral relations between both the countries as India plans to buy 26 Rafale M (Marine) fighter jets and three Scorpene class submarines. Notably, India already operates 36 Rafale C (Air Force) variants of the jet and is currently the preferred of the government for the Defence forces.

PM Modi’s address to Indian diaspora

After meeting his French counterpart Gerard Larcher following his arrival in Paris, PM Modi addressed the Indian community at the La Seine Musicale Performing Arts Centre on Day 1 of his two-day visit, July 13. “Hundred years ago, Indian soldiers, protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. Then the Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade on July 14,” the PM Modi talked about the participation of Indian soldiers in the celebrations of France's National Day.

PM Modi receives France's highest civilian award

Becoming the first Indian to receive the honour, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with France's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

5-year long-term post-study visa for Indian students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master's degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s UAE visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to UAE on Saturday after holding talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reviewing the bilateral ties between the two countries. During his visit, PM Modi also held a meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in UAE, and discussed various ways to further sustainable development.

MOU on Local Currency Settlement System

In a big development in the India-UAE cooperation, an MoU on Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System was signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates enabling the use of Indian Rupee (INR) and UAE Dirham (AED) for Cross-border Transactions.

IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi

Taking the India-UAE ties ahead in the sector of education, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT) is setting up a first-of-its-kind campus in UAE. This will be the the first ever IIT to be set up in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

Integration of UPI

In addition to all the developments, an MoU was signed between India and UAE to facilitate the integration of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and the Instant Payments Platform (IPP) of the UAE. It will also facilitate interlinking card switches of the two countries - RuPay switch and UAESWITCH to facilitate the mutual acceptance of their domestic cards and processing of card transactions.