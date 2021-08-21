Uranus Retrograde 2021: Expert Predicts 'shakeups, Breakups, Breakdowns & Breakthroughs'

The Uranus planet, one of the outer planets, has entered into yearly retrograde. From August 19 to January 18, 2022, the planet will move backwards, reported Refinery29. It is reported that Uranus retrograde brings unexpected changes. For this transit, the Uranus planet will remain in dependable and stubborn Taurus.

Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution informed that the planet wants people to work on their long-term goals, reported Refinery29. Murphy added, "Like a super-loud and annoying alarm clock, this planet jolts you out of your sleep, causing you to wake up and return to reality." Murphy concluded that "people should stand up for what's right" and they should "get comfortable being uncomfortable".

Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, told Refinery29 that people can expect "shakeups, breakups, breakdowns and breakthroughs" during a five-month retrograde.

Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power told Refinery29 that during retrograde, people would experience harsh and unpleasant changes in 2021. Montufar pointed out that these changes will happen as Uranus is one of this year's most active and chaotic celestial bodies. According to Montufar, the movement of Uranus will bring more freedom to people. Previously, Montufar told Refinery29 that the retrograde of the outer planet would bring much change that will affect the social justice and deconstruction of governmental institutions during the year.

Speaking to Refinery29, Leslie Hale, a psychic astrologer at Keen.com informed that Uranus’ retrograde is associated with "break-ups and breaking free of things we find oppressive in our lives.” It can be when your partner is not meeting your standards or a job that’s not valuing you for your worth.

Image Credit: NASA/Unsplash