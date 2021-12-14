Urgent Action Needed To Stop Trafficking Of Children In World’s Orphanages, Says Report

A report has revealed that an estimated 5.5 million children across the world are living in institutions that fail to fulfill their basic needs, neglect their rights, and expose the children to multiple forms of exploitation and harm, reported The Guardian, citing data released by International Children’s Charity Lumos. The rising incidence of trafficking of children and exploitation calls for immediate action said the children’s charity. The report is the first to highlight patterns of institution-related trafficking, considering the evidence from 84 organisations in 45 countries across the world.

The report mentions instances of sexual exploitation of children and forced labor, among other activities. In some cases, institutions were found involved in sending children to perpetrators for several hours or days before they were returned to the orphanage. The charity claims that several vulnerable children enter institutions with fake identities, including false parental death certificates, and are also trained to act as orphans in front of volunteers and other visitors.

Cases of trafficking of children in the world's orphanages on rise: Report

The report states that in Ghana, trafficked children were exposed to some of the worst kinds of abuse, with children being sold by institutions to work in hazardous places like cocoa farms and goldmines. It was found that in Cambodia, some orphanage owners took children from extremely poor families and sold them to donors for money. It was recorded that child trafficking was a common practice in countries having strong tourism industries. In Cambodia alone, the number of child care institutions has increased by 75% in the last 10 years, despite a steep decline in the number of orphans in the country.

Earlier, in 2017, over 100 children were brought back to the orphanage in Guatemala by police officials after they tried to flee due to extreme abuse. 56 girls, who were locked in a cramped room, set themselves ablaze to attract the attention of the officer outside. However, the officer did not respond, and it resulted in the deaths of 41 girls.

Lina Gyllensten, who is the acting director of evidence, advocacy, and campaigns at Lumos, stated that "Lumos’ report shows that institutions are playing a significant role in many instances of child exploitation and abuse around the world." Vulnerable children are being trapped in a complex web of institution-related trafficking and are being repeatedly exposed to multiple forms of harm. It is time to break these cycles of exploitation.

The report aims to attract the attention of governments across the world to break the cycles of exploitation, including the reinvestment of funding from institutions into family and community-based services, better data collection, and the formation of an effective law. The charity is urging the national governments to extend specialist support to children in care and ensure children get support so the exploitation ends.