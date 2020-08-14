'Urgent Need To Stop Erosion Of Nuclear Order'- UN Disarmament Forum

The United Nations Office at Geneva on Thursday, August 13, interacted with other board members in a virtual conference over the future of nuclear and the possibility of disarmament. In the meeting, the members of the UN discussed the urgent need to stop erosion. Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya, told the Conference on Disarmament, which she also heads that, "There is an urgent need to stop the erosion of the nuclear order. All countries possessing nuclear weapons have an obligation to lead."

Need to stop the erosion of nuclear order

"We must overcome the current global situation of insecurity .... and the diminished faith in and support for the very multilateral institution that was designed to maintain global peace and security"



This United Nations session began with all the people standing up to observe a minute of silence to pay a tribute to those people who diet in Beirut explosion and the COVID-19. Tatiana Valovaya, Director- General of the United Nations at Geneva noted that the year 2020 was important because of disarmament milestones including 75th anniversary of the Organization's founding, the atomic bombing explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki along with the 50th anniversary of the entry into force of the Nuclear-Proliferation Treaty.

“I stand ready with my respective teams to extend the maximum support possible to the intergovernmental process in this vitally important area of peace and security that is the multilateral disarmament efforts of you, the Member States”, she said while expressing encouragement over its team member's determination to resume meetings and stood ready, with the Secretariat, to support its work.

Considering the current global pandemic situation, the meeting at the United Nations did not compromise its safety. “All possible measures have been taken to make these conference rooms a safe place to be in,” Valovaya said, in relation to the coronavirus.“Given that our ability to support hybrid meetings for intergovernmental bodies remains limited, I would encourage you to consider resuming physical meetings soon, allowing you to continue your important work to the fullest extent”, she said.

