US Reports 21,361 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 1,622,670

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has reported 21,361 new coronavirus cases on May 23. According to reports, the authorities also revealed that they had recorded over 1,000 new deaths related to the deadly coronavirus. The US currently has the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases at 1,622,670 total reported cases. As per reports, the United States also has one of the world’s highest coronavirus death tolls at 97,087 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

Houses of Worship ‘essential’

Declaring houses of worship 'essential' to American life during COVID-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump on May 22 ordered the governors to open all the religious places immediately. Trump alleged that some governors have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but left places of faith.

Read: US: Trump Plays Golf For 1st Time Since The Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Trump's Campaign To Spend $1 Million On Advertisements Against Biden Over 'black' Remark

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now this weekend,” Trump said during his short briefing at the White House. Trump further said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue guidance to houses of worship on safely reopening. According to reports, his top advisers reportedly blocked the CDC from issuing guidance earlier, worrying it was too prescriptive of religious institutions.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, supporting the US President's decision to reopen churches, said: "It is safe to reopen your churches if you do so in accordance with the guidelines which are laid out".

"Very stringent detail here about promoting hygiene practices. And there are five bullet points and cloth face coverings. If social distancing is not possible, it's recommended intensifying cleanings, promoting social distance. We lay them out meticulously", said McEnany.

Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, Trump went to play a round of golf on May 23. His return to the course was the latest sign that he wants the country back to pre-outbreak times, even as the US death toll from the virus nears 100,000, twice what he once predicted it would be.

Read: Trump And Erdogan Discuss 'worsening Foreign Interference’ In Libya

Read: Erdogan, Trump Reiterate Solidarity Against COVID-19