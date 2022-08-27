US Accuses China Of Expanding Nuclear Arsenal; Says 'it'll Harm Stability In Indo-Pacific'

The United States has again accused China of expanding its nuclear arsenal and claimed the extreme buildup process could harm the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing a press conference in Indonesia, US Indo-Pacific Commander, Admiral John Aquilino said Beijing is the only country which is expanding its nuclear arsenal and added it had "300 nuclear silos going in". Further, he categorically mentioned that China's military buildup is "the largest in history" since World War II. "If you'd like to talk about nuclear weapons and the concern for a nuclear arms race, all you have to do is look into the PRC (People's Republic of China)," he stressed.

Citing a recent report released by the US Department of Defense, the top defence official claimed President Xi Jinping's pace of its nuclear buildup could enable it to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The report stated that China could plan to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the US initial projection in 2020. "The PRC has already established a nascent 'nuclear triad' with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities," the US Department of Defense report stated. Notably, the same was echoed by Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, during the Twelfth Annual South China Sea Conference held in Washington last month. He accused China of increasing provocations in the South China sea and added its "aggressive" and "irresponsible behaviour" would lead to a major incident in the disputed region.

China points fingers at the AUKUS deal

On the other hand, China raised grave concern over the AUKUS deal and said it would further escalate regional tension, provoke an arms race, and will threaten regional peace and stability. Earlier in a press conference, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, which was announced last year, undermines international nuclear non-proliferation efforts. According to him, along with China, several countries also expressed grave concern over the possible repercussions of the AUKUS deal.

He said the sharing of nuclear information should not be allowed unless all stakeholders in the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed and if the body had oversight of the deal.Notably, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zhao said this during a press briefing last month. The comments from Beijing come as the United Nations holds its Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons between August 1 to 26, which will be scrutinising AUKUS after China and Indonesia submitted review requests.

Image: AP/Defence.gov