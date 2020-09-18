US Accuses Hezbollah Of Hiding Ammonium Nitrate Across Europe, Calls For Unified Action

US State Department accused Hezbollah of storing caches of weapons and explosive chemicals like ammonium nitrate across the Europen continent on Thursday, September 17. As per reports, State Department Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales has stated that Hezbollah’s final goal is to use the stockpile in order to carry attacks on Iran’s behest.

'Significant threat'

According to reports, while speaking to a US-based advocacy group, Sales said that Hezbollah fighters have moved ammonium nitrate was through several European countries like Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland in recent years. He added that chemical stockpiles have been discovered in France, Greece, and Italy, with the possibility that more such caches were present in other countries and called upon European nations to adopt a tougher stance against such activities.

As per reports, US State Department believes that Hezbollah presents a significant threat to not only Europe but to other regions as well and that the EU’s approach to tackling the organisation has not wielded sufficient results. Sales added that Hezbollah was using the continent as a logistical base as well as a vital platform for its fundraising activities.

US State Department's accusation against Hezbollah comes just six weeks after 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the Beirut Port exploded to rock the Lebanese capital. The explosion, which has been termed by experts as the strongest non-nuclear blast in history, was felt as far as Cyprus.

US to reimpose sanctions on Iran

Meanwhile, despite overwhelming global opposition, the United States is reported to be preparing to declare the reimposition of all international sanctions against Iran. The Trump administration has been trying to have UN sanctions reinstated on the Islamic Republic nation ever since its exit from the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal in 2018 but faces opposition in the international community from countries like France, UK, Germany, Russia and China.

(With AP Inputs)

