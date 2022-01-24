US Administration Plans To Use Novel Export Control If Russia Attacks Ukraine: Report

US govt has reportedly warned to impose novel export control to influence strategic Russian industries in case Moscow attempts to invade Ukraine. The action by the Biden administration will result in damaging artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civilian aerospace, The Washington Post reported citing the US administration officials. In addition, the Biden administration may also opt to apply the powers that would restrict Russians of some smartphones, tablets and video game consoles.

As per the news report, US will be trying to deprive Russia of these devices using the 'foreign direct product rule'. All the modern technology including smartphones, jets, quantum computers depend on semiconductors and these semiconductors are mostly developed using US tools or designed with US software, as per The Washington Post report. Furthermore, the Biden administration might also attempt to force companies of other countries to not export these kinds of goods to Russia using the 'foreign direct product rule'. Similar export controls that broaden US sanctions beyond financial targets have been deployed against the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

US plans to damage strategic Russian industries

The US officials informed The Washington Post that they are working with European and Asian allies to make the rule in a way it prevents components to industries that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to have. A senior Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the media outlet that these controls could help reduce the capacity of sectors that help in the growth of the Russian economy. Will Hunt, an analyst with Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told The Washington Post that breaking off Russia's chip imports 'would invariably' affect the plans of Russian authorities of possessing high tech ambitions. The plan of the US administration comes amid Ukraine-Russia border tensions.

US State Department authorises 'voluntary departure'

The United States Department of State on Monday, January 24, approved the “voluntary departure” of American government employees at the US Embassy in Ukraine. The US State Department also ordered the departure of their family members. The ‘Voluntary departure’ or ‘authorised departure’, as explained by the US Embassy in Kyiv, means that the US officials are given an option to depart “if they wish” as their “departure is not required”.

Furthermore, the US State Department ordered departure for family members implies that family members can leave the country. According to the statement, the State Department has taken the decision "due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine." Moreover, the US State Department has also issued a Level Four travel advisory for Ukraine, which implies that people cannot travel to Ukraine due to threats of Russian military action against Ukraine. In the statement, the US administration also informed that they have delivered the first of several shipments of a new $200 million in security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains stronger than ever. Read the Embassy's full statement here: https://t.co/KIyJ3ouHBa — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 24, 2022



Image: AP