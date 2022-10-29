US Defence Strategy Dubs Russia As 'acute Threat'; Relegates China As A 'competitor'

The United States has once again termed Russia as a threat to the county and China as "the only competitor". While addressing a press conference on the Department of Defence National Defence Strategy, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the country remains vigilant against the ongoing threat from "global terrorist networks"--as well as from climate change, pandemics, and other dangers that don't respect borders. However, later, in his speech, he mentioned Russia as an acute threat to America.

He said the 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) places a primary focus on the need to sustain and strengthen US deterrence against Beijing. "It also advances a focus on collaboration with a growing network of US allies and partners on shared objectives," he said.

In addition to addressing both China and an increase in the importance of partnerships, Austin said the NDS also takes into account the challenges posed by Russia — especially considering its invasion of Ukraine — along with threats posed by North Korea, Iran and violent extremist organisations. "The NDS also includes a focus on challenges to security, such as pandemics and climate change," he added. The NDS provides three ways to advance those priorities, Austin said. These include integrated deterrence, campaigning, and the building of an enduring advantage.

Austin avers US nuclear capability remains the "ultimate backstop" for strategic deterrence

"We're seamlessly integrating our deterrence efforts to make a basic truth crystal clear to any potential foe. "That truth is that the cost of aggression against the United States or our allies and partners far outweigh any conceivable gains," he stressed. With the US nuclear capability remaining the "ultimate backstop" for strategic deterrence, the secretary said the department plans to continue modernisation efforts on the nuclear triad. The fiscal 2023 budget request, for instance, includes some $34 billion to sustain and modernize nuclear forces, he said. The budget request also includes more than $56 billion for air-power platforms and systems, more than $40 billion to maintain US dominance at sea, and nearly $13 billion to support and modernise land forces. "Integrated deterrence isn't just about steps that we take on our own. It also means working even more closely with our unparalleled network of allies and partners to deter aggression in the region after region," he said.

Image: Twitter/@DeptofDefense