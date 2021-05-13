US Agency Flags Appalling Condition Of Religious Freedom In China And Pakistan In Report

The United States has lambasted Xi Jinping-led government in China and Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan over the appalling condition of religious freedom among ethnic minorities. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a report published on May 13, that both Asian countries have registered widespread cases of forced conversions, sexual assault, slavery and torture. Claiming around 1,000 such incidents are occurring each year in Pakistan, USCIRF said that the local police especially in Punjab and Sindh accused of complicity in such cases.

For Pakistan, the report says, “In Hindu, Christian, and Sikh communities, young women, often underage, continued to be kidnapped for forced conversion to Islam. Several independent institutions estimated that 1,000 women are forcibly converted to Islam each year; many are kidnapped, forcibly married, and subjected to rape. Local police, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, are often accused of complicity in these cases by failing to investigate them properly.”

“In October 2019, the Sindh Government rejected a bill seeking to criminalize forced conversion. Religious minorities also faced broader social discrimination, with reports of economic boycotts,” it added.

‘Continued to deteriorate’: US on China’s religious freedom

Further, for China, USCIRF said in its report, “In 2019, religious freedom conditions in China continued to deteriorate. The Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, utilizing facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor religious minorities.” The commission also cited independent expert findings to state that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minority community members are detained in over 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang. The camps increasingly converted from reeducation to forced labour, the report states.

The report says, “Independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Uighur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang—an estimate revised upward since the previous reporting period. Individuals have been sent to the camps for wearing long beards, refusing alcohol, or other behaviours authorities deem to be signs of “religious extremism.”

“During 2019, the camps increasingly transitioned from reeducation to forced labour as detainees were forced to work in cotton and textile factories. Outside the camps, the government continued to deploy officials to live with Muslim families and to report on any signs of “extremist” religious behaviour,” it added.

IMAGE: AP