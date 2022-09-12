US 'agrees' To Release A Portion Of Afghan's Frozen Funds Through Swiss Bank: Report

As Afghanistan continues to suffer under the Taliban regime, the United States has reportedly "agreed" to release a portion of the war-torn nation's frozen assets. The assets, which were seized by the US after the Taliban's takeover last year, are expected to be released through Switzerland's Bank of International Settlements (BIS), TRT World reported citing sources privy to the matter. This comes after the Taliban regime repeatedly urged the US administration to release Afghanistan's frozen assets.

"An international board of experts has also been set up to disburse the money. The formal announcement regarding the release of assets is expected to be made in the coming weeks," as per TRT World. After the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, Afghanistan’s central bank (DAB) foreign assets worth $7 billion, held with the US and other foreign banks, were frozen.

The released funds could be supervised by a third-party: Reports

In the new arrangement, DAB might receive the money for its intended use, but the US could also insist on stringent adherence to anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist funding protocols, as well as third-party supervision of the funds.

According to reports, the Taliban regime has no issue over the supervision of funds by a third-party, but wants complete authority over the use of the money. "The frozen reserve is the property of the people of Afghanistan; it is a reserve of the central bank used in its transactions. It is for the people of Afghanistan to decide on what to do with its reserve and how to use it. A unilateral decision about the reserve of Afghanistan Bank is illegal unless agreed to by DAB," TRT World quoted Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as saying.

US President Biden splits frozen assets to aid Afghans and victims of the 9/11 attacks

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden had signed an executive order to split the frozen assets to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans and victims of the 9/11 attacks. However, the move was condemned by the US-based advocacy group, 'Afghans for a Better Tomorrow.' "We are outraged. President Biden's decision to set aside half of Afghanistan's frozen reserves for 9/11 families is short-sighted, cruel, and will worsen a catastrophe in progress, affecting millions of Afghans, many of whom are on the verge of starvation (sic)," the advocacy group wrote in a Twitter post.

We are outraged.



President Biden's decision to set aside half of Afghanistan's frozen reserves to 9/11 families is short-sighted, cruel, and will worsen a catastrophe in progress, affecting millions of Afghans, many of whom are on the verge of starvation.



Our statement: pic.twitter.com/0PAyWNOZmY — Afghans For A Better Tomorrow (@AfghansTomorrow) February 11, 2022

Image: AP