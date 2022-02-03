US Allows International Banks To Transfer Money To Afghanistan For Humanitarian Purposes

As the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen, the international banks can now transfer monetary aid to the Taliban-ruled nation for humanitarian purposes. The United States announced that the aid groups can pay teachers and healthcare personnel at state-run institutions without any threat of flouting sanctions imposed on Taliban. The US Treasury Department has provided instructions on how to ease sanctions imposed on the Islamic fundamentalist group in September and December for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

According to the US Treasury Department, banks can handle humanitarian transactions including clearing, settlement, and transfers through, or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions. It also described permissible transactions involving the Taliban, including the Haqqani Network, which is on the blacklist.



The Treasury Department offered guidance on sanctions exemptions issued last year in September and December for humanitarian work in Afghanistan, where, as per the United Nations, over half the country’s 39 million people are facing serious hunger and economic crises. Even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently warned Afghanistan was “hanging by a thread”.

Aid organisations permitted to ship cash

Payments of taxes, fees, or import tariffs, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licences, or public utility services from the Taliban, Haqqani Network, or any entity in which they own more than 50% is permissible for humanitarian activities, according to the Treasury Department. Aid organisations are also permitted to ship cash to Afghanistan for humanitarian activities, as well as make direct payments to healthcare staff.

The Afghan economy has long been reliant on international aid and investment, especially after the Taliban's takeover. The Treasury Department reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan and pursuing solutions to minimise humanitarian issues on the ground while preventing money from flowing to criminal operations. The Treasury has held multiple meetings with NGOs and financial institutions at all levels since August to gather views and give technical help on Afghanistan, according to the official website of the Treasury.

Billions of dollars in Afghan Central Bank reserves were blocked

In August last year, the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's internationally supported government. Therefore, to prevent money from getting into Taliban's hands, billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and international development contributions were blocked. Since then the country has been facing a humanitarian crisis.

(Image: AP)