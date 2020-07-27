US Ambassador To South Korea Shaves Off Moustache After Controversy

What is being called the most controversial moustache in South Korea, the US ambassador Harry Harris has now removed his facial hair after visiting a traditional barbershop. This comes in the backdrop of Harris’ moustache triggering an unusual criticism. The Us ambassador to South Korea has been on the receiving end of the backlash for many instances because his mother was a Japanese. Therefore, the Koreans who are still bitterly resentful of Tokyo’s 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula, claimed that the moustache alluded to the fashions of imperial governors-general from the period.

Even though back in January Harris retorted that his facial hair was a matter of personal choice and accused his critics of ‘cherry picking history’, he expressed delight on getting his moustache removed over the weekend. While taking on Twitter, the US envoy to South Korea said on July 25, “glad I did this” and the entire video of him going to the classic local barbershop and getting the facial hair shaved off was posted by the official social media account of US Embassy Seoul. Harris also said that for him, it was either keeping the moustache or lose the mask which is essential amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Glad I did this. For me it was either keep the 'stache or lose the mask. Summer in Seoul is way too hot & humid for both. #COVID guidelines matter & I'm a masked man! Enjoyed getting to know Mr. Oh & appreciated his heartfelt words about how much he values the #USROKAlliance. https://t.co/ja2WMD49Fr — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) July 25, 2020

Seoul, Tokyo relation with US

Both South Korea and Japan are major allies for the United States, democracies and market economies that face an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea. However, they still remain at odds with historical disputes. Earlier, the US envoy had said that he understands the ‘historical animosity’ that exists between both the nations but asserted that he is not Japanese American ambassador in South Korea, instead, he is an American ambassador to South Korea. Therefore, Harris elaborated that people taking that history and criticising him ‘simply because an accident of birth’ is a ‘mistake’.

