US & 90 Other Countries Reaffirm Commitment To Evacuation After Assurances From Taliban

More than 90 countries, including the US and its European allies, issued a joint statement on Sunday, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the safe travel of their citizens and at-risk Afghan nationals outside Afghanistan. In the joint statement, the countries informed that they have been assured by the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen will be allowed to safely move out of the war-torn nation.

"We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us, and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the statement said. "We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries," it added.

Among the countries that signed the statement were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom. The statement was issued on the basis of public statements made by the Taliban "confirming this understanding".

"We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the statement said.

Taliban assures safe evacuation

This statement from over 90 countries comes a day after the Taliban's Political Office announced that Afghan citizens intending to move out of the country would be allowed to do so in a "dignified manner".

"Those Afghans who are intending to go abroad, they can do so in a dignified manner and peace of mind by having legal documents like passports and visas after the resumption of commercial flights in the country," said Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy director of the Taliban's Political Office, on Saturday.

Those Afghans who are intending to go abroad, they can do so in a dignified manner and peace of mind by having legal documents like passports and visas after resumption of commercial flights in the country.

S.Abas Stanikzai

Deputy Director, Political Office. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 28, 2021

Ever since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, millions of people, including native Afghans, have been desperately attempting to flee the reign of terror. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 114,400 people and since the end of July, the US has relocated approximately 120,000 people.

(With inputs from agency)