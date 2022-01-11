US & Allies Condemn North Korea’s ‘hypersonic’ Ballistic Missile Launch; 'clear Violation'

The United States and UNSC allies condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on January 5 in a joint statement. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States' ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the North Korea launch in a press conference, accompanied by ambassadors from Albania, the United Kingdom, France and Ireland. In addition, Japan, which is not a member of the UN Security Council, joined the US ambassador in denouncing North Korea's actions.

"The DPRK’s January 5th ballistic missile launch is a clear violation of multiple Security Council resolutions," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim Jong-un's government claimed last week that it had launched a high-tech hypersonic missile, and the council had a private meeting on Monday to review the launch. This is the latest in a series of ballistic missile launches by the DPRK, demonstrating the country's desire to increase its illicit weapons capabilities, according to Thomas-Greenfield. These acts raise the danger of misunderstanding and escalation, posing a serious threat to regional stability, she added. She claimed that North Korea is seeking to build weapons not just for its own use, but also to enhance the number of weapons it may sell to arms dealers and other international clientele in defiance of international sanctions.

The US envoy stated, “The DPRK makes these military investments at the expense of the well-being of the North Korean people. The people of North Korea continue to suffer under a strict authoritarian regime and through an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis.”

North Korea's government refused to engage in discussions with United States

North Korea's latest test comes as the government has refused to engage in discussions with the United States. The country has turned down numerous US overtures to reopen weapons talks, claiming that Washington must first end its hostile policy. Pyongyang should stop destabilising the region, give up its unlawful weapons programmes, and engage in serious discussions aimed at comprehensive, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization, Thomas-Greenfield said.

"This is the only way we can establish long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula," she said, adding that the US is eager to work with others to achieve that goal.

However, she stated that, "It is the DPRK that now must choose dialogue and peace over its unlawful and threatening weapons program."

The latest missile flew 700 kilometres at a maximum height of 60 kilometres, according to the South Korean defence ministry. It was fired from the same northwest region as the previous week's test, according to the report. Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that the missile landed in the water beyond Japan's exclusive economic zone, causing no harm.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP