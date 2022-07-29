US & Taliban Discuss Efforts To Enable $3.5bn In Licensed Afghan Central Bank Reserves

Amidst the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan, the United States mentioned the need to address the dire humanitarian situation in the poverty-stricken nation. According to a press release from the US Department of State, on Wednesday, July 27, the representatives from the US and the Taliban talked about the current initiatives to allow the $3.5 billion in licensed Afghan central bank reserves to be utilised for the benefit of the Afghan people.

This came at a time when “Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson led a senior interagency delegation from the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury to continue discussions with senior Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan,” as per the release from the US State Department.

The meeting between Taliban and US comes after the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan, which was held by Uzbekistan on July 26.

Taliban demanded US to unfreeze $7 billion in assets in the Afghan central bank

On July 16, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interim interior minister for Afghanistan, demanded US President Joe Biden immediately unfreeze the $7 billion in assets in the Afghan central bank. During a speech, indicating the US, Haqqani said, “Did they achieve anything over the past 20 years?” ANI reported.

Speaking to Afghans in the southern province of Khost, the autonomous Talibani administrative official stated that a purportedly "inclusive government" will take place in his nation now that "the western ideology" had been eradicated from Afghan soil, according to a report from Tolo News. Further, an official from the Taliban scoffed at the idea that his administration would wait for "international recognition," adding that it would instead do the important tasks that must be taken.

UNDP inked deal with World Bank to help Afghans

Meanwhile, a $20 million deal has been inked by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support initiatives for social, humanitarian, and economic development in Afghanistan's eight regions and 34 provinces. According to media reports, the UNDP announced in a statement that the new collaboration deal would assist NGO/CSO Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) and would help with specialised capacity building within their working environment.

The UN agency will choose 400 NGOs and CSOs based on their potential for greater outreach, involvement, and project design in an effort to help Afghanistan's fragile communities and economic rebirth.

Along with NGOs and CSOs, QIPs will also work to improve the disadvantaged and marginalised groups of the crisis-affected nation's access to health, education, agriculture, food security, and livelihood activities. This also includes people with disabilities.

(Image: AP)