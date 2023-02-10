US And UK Sanction Seven Russian Nationals From Russia-based Trickbot Cybercrime Gang

The government of the United Kingdom and the United States of America have imposed sanctions on seven Russian nationals who were involved in the development and deployment of Trickbot ransomware. On Thursday, the US Department of Treasury released a statement on the issue and called the sanctioned Russians the members of the Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The cyber sanction is historic for the United Kingdom since it is the first sanction of this kind. The Thursday statement called the joint crackdown on cybercrime historic.

“Cyber criminals, particularly those based in Russia, seek to attack critical infrastructure, target U.S. businesses, and exploit the international financial system,” Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson asserted in the Thursday statement. “The United States is taking action today in partnership with the United Kingdom because international cooperation is key to addressing Russian cybercrimes”. The sanctioned individual is identified as Vitaly Kovalev, Maksim Mikhailov, Valentin Krayagin, Mikhail Iskritskiy, Dmitry Pleshvskiy, Ivan Vakhromeyev and Valery Sedlestiski. “Russia is a haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber activities against the U.S., the U.K., and allies and partners. These malicious cyber activities have targeted critical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities during a global pandemic, in both the U.S. and the UK,” the statement reads.

Trickbot and the notorious cyber gang in Russia

According to the Thursday statement, Trickbot was a trojan virus that evolved from Dyre Trojan and was first identified in the year 2016. The Trickbot and the Dyre trojan were viruses that were used by cybercriminals to steal financial data. The statement asserted that during the pandemic in 2020, cybercriminals used this virus to target hospitals and healthcare centres across the US and the UK. “By sanctioning these cyber criminals, we are sending a clear signal to them and others involved in ransomware that they will be held to account,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asserted. The US government also informed in the statement that the current member of the Trickbot gang is also associated with the Russian intelligence services, making matters even worse.