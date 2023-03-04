US & UN Call For Iran School Poisonings Probe, 'Perpetrators Must Be Held To Account'

The United States Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, on Saturday said that the poisonings of the women in Iran "must stop" and that the perpetrators must be held to account. "No one should be preventing the girls of Iran from pursuing an education, which is a human right and essential to advancing women's economic security," wrote Malley on Twitter. The US envoy was commenting on widespread poisoning reports of the Iranian school girls for their alleged participation in the nationwide Mahsa Amini protests.

Girls deserve to study without fear': US

United States government official, Adrienne Watson, meanwhile noted that the poisoning incidents of the women in Iran "are deeply concerning. There must be a credible, independent investigation and accountability. All girls deserve to study without fear for their safety," she said. Germany and the United Nations, on Friday, pressed for the Islamic Republic's regime for transparency on the poisoning cases of schoolgirls. Hundreds of girls in schools across different provinces in Iran reported "mild poison" attacks in recent months, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Health Minister.

Taking to Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "Girls must be able to go to school without fear. This is nothing less than their human right," she tweeted. "All cases must be fully investigated."

Iran on Saturday designated at least two German envoys as personae non grata, and asked the officials to exit the country in a retaliatory move to Berlin. A week ago, German chancellor Olaf Scholz led the government also dismissed Iranian diplomats in response to the death sentence of German-Iranian dual national, Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German journalist by Ebrahim Raisi's government. The UN demanded an independent investigation into the poisoning of the women, who also reported chest distress. "We are very concerned about these allegations that girls are being deliberately targeted under what appear to be mysterious circumstances," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani was quoted as saying to the reporters. She insisted that the findings of the probe must be "transparent and be made public, to bring the perpetrators to justice."

World Health Organization [WHO] spokeswoman Margaret Harris in a statement, noted that it is in touch with the national health authorities and medical professionals in Iran while "using other means to understand more about the event so that we have better evidence."