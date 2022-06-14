US Announces I2U2 Summit To Be Held In Middle East; To Include India, Israel, USA And UAE

As the United States President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia next month, Washington has announced that it will launch a new four-nation summit which will include India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates during the US President’s visit. It will be called the I2U2 Summit. It will also be called the Middle East Quad.

Why the name 'I2U2'?

The summit will be called 'I2U2' as the names of India and Israel begin with the letter “I” whereas the names of the US and the UAE begin with the letter “U”.

In an official statement, the White House said, "We consider these initiatives central to our strategy of empowering partners and encouraging them to work more closely together, which will lead to a more stable region and also to Israel’s security and prosperity over the longer term. US State Secretary Antony Blinken, just last month in the Negev, in southern Israel, met with counterparts from Abraham Accord partners UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, together with Jordan and Egypt, highlighting these deepening regional partnerships."

US President Joe Biden To Visit Israel, West Bank And Saudi Arabia

Earlier in the day, the White House announced the dates for US President Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East on June 14, which would include engagements in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16. In late April, Biden accepted an invitation to visit Israel. The trip was originally scheduled for late June but was later pushed to July due to scheduling concerns, according to the White House.

AP reported citing an Israeli official that the scheduling challenges were due to the Saudi part of the trip, which was added later and exposed the US President to criticism from certain Democrats who wanted him to maintain a tough position against Riyadh over its human rights record. According to media reports, Prince Mohammed ordered the assassination of U.S.-based writer Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Image: AP