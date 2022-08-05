US Announces Military Activity Near Taiwan As Tensions Soar Amid China's Massive Drills

The US on Thursday announced military activity near Taiwan to assess the situation as China's People's Liberation Army started long-range live-fire exercises near the self-ruled island in an act of belligerence over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, RT reported citing the White House. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also told a press conference that US Navy ships and aircraft will transit the Taiwan Strait in the next two weeks. He condemned Chinese military drills adding that the US has been "obviously monitoring" the recent escalation. Kirby stressed that Washington opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.

"We will not be deterred from operating in the seas and the skies of the Western Pacific, consistent with international law, as we have for decades, supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said.

US Navy’s Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to 'monitor situation'

The Pentagon has commanded the US Navy’s Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group near Taiwan to “monitor the situation". The carrier strike group includes the US Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, staffs of Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97).

It had departed Changi Naval Base, Singapore after concluding a port visit with the cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54). The ship-tracking information published by Beijing-based think tank South China Sea Strategic Probing Initiative revealed that the US-flagged aircraft carrier was headed towards the sensitive and contentious hotspot, the Taiwan strait ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

While US President Joe Biden stated that it would be “prudent” for the US aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the hotspot region, Kirby iterated that they will stay “for a little bit longer than they were originally planned." He also stressed that the US Speaker’s visit was totally consistent with the longstanding One China policy. The National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications had earlier clarified that the US "does not support Taiwan independence."

"We’ve been very clear that nothing has changed about our One China policy, which is guided, of course, by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint U.S.-PRC Communiqués, and the Six Assurances," said Kirby.

Kirby labelled the Chinese live fire exercises as “irresponsible” and “at odds with our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan strait and in the region.”