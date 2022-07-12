US Announces New Embassies In Pacific To Thwart China's Growing Influence In Region

In a significant development, the United States announced a major expansion of its engagement with the Pacific region with the opening of new embassies in countries like Kiribati and Tonga. The development comes in as an attempt to undermine China's emerging influence in the region. On Tuesday, the declaration was made by US Vice President Kamala Harris as Pacific leaders convened in Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum - the most important crucial meeting in the region. She will virtually join the meeting at the invitation of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

According to reports, this is being considered a victory for the US and a setback for China, which has not been granted a similar privilege. During the address, Harris is expected to present a series of initiatives aimed to re-establish the US as a vital partner in the region. Meanwhile, a special presidential representative to the Pacific Islands Forum has been appointed, and the amount of funding requested from Congress for economic growth and ocean resilience has tripled.

US vows to reopen its embassy in the Solomon Islands

Along with raising up to $60 million annually for ten years, the Peace Corps will send volunteers back to Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa. "The Biden-Harris Administration recognizes that our close partnership with the Pacific requires regular exchange between our governments at all levels, from our leaders to our diplomats around the world. The United States is also on track to reopen its embassy in the Solomon Islands," the White House said in a statement. According to the statement, this accomplishment demonstrates the United States' strong and expanding support for the Pacific Islands region.

A strong and united Pacific Islands Forum is need of the hour: White House

The White House further outlined that the five decades of strong collaboration with the Pacific Islands Forum, including as a founding dialogue partner, serve as a base for this. It further stated that a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum is the need of the hour for a resilient and flourishing Pacific Islands region. Further, the United States will broaden its diplomatic reach throughout the Pacific Islands, the statement reads. According to the White House, the objectives and guiding principles of the Pacific Islands Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent will be in line with the US National Strategy for the Pacific Islands.

Image: AP