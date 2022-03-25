US Announces Sanctions Against Individuals & Entities In Russia, China & North Korea

The United States on March 24, announced sanctions on entities and people in Russia and North Korea and China for "proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)." The decision about imposing sanctions has been announced by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in the statement. The sanctions that have been announced against the individuals and entities of China, Russia and North Korea will remain in effect for two years

"The United States today announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and the DPRK and one entity in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," Ned Price said in a statement.

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions against Russian entities Ardis Group of Companies LLC, PFK Profpodshipnik LLC and Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin. According to the US State Department statement, sanctions have been announced against North Korea's Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB) and North Korean individual Ri Sung Chol for "transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program." The US government has imposed sanctions against North Korean individuals and entities as part of its ongoing efforts to stop Pyongyang to advance its missile program.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," Ned Price said in a statement.

US imposes sanctions against Chinese entity

Furthermore, sanctions have been imposed against Chinese entity Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd for sending equipment to Syria controlled by the Australia Group chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime. According to the statement, the sanctions imposed against China under Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA) highlight its role in "proliferation and shortcomings in the PRC’s implementation of export controls and its nonproliferation track record." Ned Price in the statement highlighted the need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by North Korea and Syria to advance their proliferation programs of concern. He added that the administration will continue to make efforts to stop these programs.

"The ongoing imposition of INKSNA sanctions against PRC entities calls attention to the role of PRC entities in proliferation and shortcomings in the PRC’s implementation of export controls and its nonproliferation track record," Ned Price said in a statement.

US Secy of State Blinken & his Japanese counterpart condemn North Korea's ICBM launch

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, 24 March, condemned North Korea's latest missile test in a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. They called it a "clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions." North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which flew for over an hour before possibly landing near Japanese territorial waters off the island of Hokkaido, AP reported citing Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. Blinken reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Both sides committed to trilateral cooperation with Japan and South Korea towards the complete "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. "

