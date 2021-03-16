US' Antony Blinken Slams Myanmar Military For 'brutal' Repression Of Protesters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday slammed Myanmar’s military for “brutally repressing” pro-democracy protesters, who are demonstrating against the February 1 coup. Blinken, who is on a state visit to Japan, accused the military of attempting to overturn the election results by ousting the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. According to a US State Department press release, Blinken condemned the use of violence by the junta establishment, which has intensified in the past couple of weeks.

Earlier on Monday, the US State Department criticised Myanmar’s military for “brutally” attacking their own people and killing dozens of protesters throughout the country last weekend. According to the United Nations, at least 138 people have lost their lives since the beginning of protests earlier last month. As per reports, Myanmar’s security forces killed over 50 protesters across the country, who were demonstrating against the coup and demanding the restoration of democracy.

The US State Department on Monday said the recent spike in violence proves that the military orchestrated the coup for its own benefits and it has nothing to do with the “will of the people of Myanmar”. Secretary Blinken, during his first overseas visit since assuming office, reiterated his administration’s stance regarding the ongoing political unrest in Myanmar as he along with his Japanese counterpart called for the restoration of democracy.

Blinken's Tokyo visit

In Japan, Secretary Blinken also slammed China over the new Coast Guard law, reaffirming the US’ support for freedom of navigation and lawful uses of sea. Secretary Blinken also discussed Washington’s commitment to the defence of Japan, which includes the disputed Senkaku islands. “The United States and Japan remain opposed to any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo or to undermine Japan’s administration of these islands,” a joint statement released by the US read.

China unveiled a new Coast Guard law earlier last month, which gives Chinese coast guards powers to open fire on any foreign vessel, sailing in disputed waters, deemed a security threat. Japan alleges that Beijing has stepped-up its military presence near Senkakus, which is also known as Diaoyu Islands in mainland China. Japan is reportedly considering a response to China’s increased activity in the East China Sea.

Blinken and Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also raised concerns about China’s “unlawful” activities in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where the Communist regime is allegedly committing genocide of minority Uyghurs. Both sides also reaffirmed their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

Great discussion with @Secdef, @moteging, & @KishiNobuo on the importance of a free, open, & inclusive Indo-Pacific anchored by universal values & uninhibited by coercive power. We’re committed to cooperation with Japan including as part of the Quad & trilaterally with the ROK. pic.twitter.com/37VkmiMfrR — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 16, 2021

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)