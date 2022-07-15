US Approves CAATSA Waiver For India Amid China's Growing Influence In Indo-Pacific Region

In a major boost to the relationship between the United States and India, the US House of Representatives approved legislation-- National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA)-- that suggests an India-specific waiver under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The legislation, which was offered by Democratic Representative Congressman Ro Khanna on Thursday, was passed with a resounding majority of 330 to 99. However, this amendment is several steps from becoming law. It has to be passed in both the House and the Senate. Subsequently, the lawmakers must reach a compromise version of the legislation, which authorises more than $800 billion in defence spending, before voting again later this year. Though the due process will take significant time to complete, it is considered a signal of political support for the India-US strategic partnership.

In a statement released by Khanna after approving the legislation, Khanna termed the development "the most significant piece of legislation for US and India relations" ever since the Washington and New Delhi nuclear deal. "The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As Vice Chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself along the Indian Chinese border," said Khanna. "This amendment is of the utmost importance, and I am proud to see it pass the House on a bipartisan basis," he added.

US wants India to minimise the purchase of defence equipment from Russia

Khanna opined that the relationship between the two democracies is crucial to be strengthened in response to increasing threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, he was pointing fingers at Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region which has increased tremendously in the last few years. He said the approval of legislation will send a staunch message to Beijing and will force it to respect international law. In the amendment, the statement categorically mentions "Border Threats from China and reliance on Russian weapons". It means Congress recognise that India faces "immediate and serious regional border threats from China along the India-China border". Also, the amendment underscored the US should take steps to what it called "encourage" to minimise the purchase of Russian-manufactured weapons and other defence systems.

India to receive the S-400 air defence system by July

It is worth mentioning India has been importing several Russian-made weapons, including tanks, artillery guns and missile systems for decades. It also signed deals worth $5.43 billion in 2018 to purchase the S-400 air defence system from Moscow despite a repetitive warning from the US. Even the US warned India could face sanctions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act when New Delhi signed the deal with Russia. Despite that, India had received the simulators and other equipment from Moscow for the training squadron of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system in November last year. Earlier, it was expected that New Delhi would receive the second squadron of the S-400 air defence system in April but due to the ongoing war, it has been delayed by three months. As per a top official under President Joe Biden's administration earlier, the United States has not made a final decision on sanctions on India for its acquisition of the S-400 missile system from Russia under the CAATSA.

